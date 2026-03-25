Metro Detroit Weather: Mild temps return this afternoon

Temperatures continue to climb over the next few days with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain and storms chances return Thursday. Strong storms are possible Thursday evening south of M59.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Temps continue to climb

Clouds stick around through much of the day but temperatures trend milder as the day goes on. We start the morning in the low 30s, then steadily warm into the upper 40s by midday and low to mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy overall, though there may be a few brighter breaks later in the day. It’s a gradual warm-up with a fairly quiet and dry setup.

A noticeable warm-up continues Thursday, which looks to be the warmest day, climbing into the mid to upper 60s and a chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms. An isolated storm could be severe around and south of I94 late Thursday and through Thursday evening.

Cooler air quickly follows Friday, dropping highs back into the low 40s. Temperatures then rebound through the weekend, with highs in the upper 40s Saturday, mid 50s Sunday, and nearing 60 by Monday under a mix of clouds and some sunshine.

Today: Warmer with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with milder temps in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. Storms are possible as well late in the day and through the evening. An isolated storm could become severe. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with 67° in Detroit. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

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