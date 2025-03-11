Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Mild today, cooler tomorrow

Today: Mostly sunny early and late with partly sunny skies midday. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: Turning to the NW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

  • Humidity: 63%
  • Dew point: 32°
  • Pressure: 29.62 in
  • Wind speed: 9 mph
  • Wind direction: WSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:51 AM
  • Sunset: 07:35 PM

