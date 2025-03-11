Metro Detroit Weather: Mild today, cooler tomorrow

Today: Mostly sunny early and late with partly sunny skies midday. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: Turning to the NW 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Winds: E 10-15 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 63%
- Dew point: 32°
- Pressure: 29.62 in
- Wind speed: 9 mph
- Wind direction: WSW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:51 AM
- Sunset: 07:35 PM