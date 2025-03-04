Metro Detroit Weather: Mild, wet, and windy today and Wednesday

Today: Rain lingering for much of the day with highs in the upper 40s. Winds: S: 5-10 mph.

Tonight: The heaviest rain moves through with mild temps near 42. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Rain showers with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Snow showers possible in the early morning hours. A little sun is possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

