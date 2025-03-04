Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Mild, wet, and windy today and Wednesday

Posted
and last updated

Today: Rain lingering for much of the day with highs in the upper 40s. Winds: S: 5-10 mph.

Tonight: The heaviest rain moves through with mild temps near 42. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Rain showers with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Snow showers possible in the early morning hours. A little sun is possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 66%
  • Dew point: 25°
  • Pressure: 29.94 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: SSE
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:03 AM
  • Sunset: 06:27 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk