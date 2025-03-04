Metro Detroit Weather: Mild, wet, and windy today and Wednesday

Today: Rain lingering for much of the day with highs in the upper 40s. Winds: S: 5-10 mph.
Tonight: The heaviest rain moves through with mild temps near 42. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: Rain showers with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Snow showers possible in the early morning hours. A little sun is possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 66%
- Dew point: 25°
- Pressure: 29.94 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: SSE
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:03 AM
- Sunset: 06:27 PM