Metro Detroit Weather: Milder today with clearing skies this afternoon

We’re starting off with a fairly mild day across Metro Detroit, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. There may still be a few lingering showers early on, but the trend is toward gradual clearing as the day goes on. With a west-southwest breeze around 10 to 20 mph, it’ll feel mild overall—right in line with where we should be for this time of year although the breeze could make it feel a bit cooler.

Heading into tonight, things turn a bit cooler as temperatures drop back into the mid to upper 40s. A few stray showers remain possible, especially east of Detroit toward the Thumb, but most areas won’t see much more than spotty light rain. Winds shift out of the northwest at about 10 to 15 mph, bringing in that slightly cooler, drier air.

For tomorrow, it looks like a gray and cooler setup. We’ll start the day with a few showers in the morning, especially around the commute, before transitioning to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Temperatures stay on the cooler side, only reaching the low 50s, so it’ll feel noticeably different compared to today.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, we stay in a cooler pattern. Wednesday brings a better chance of rain with highs in the mid 50s, followed by a spotty shower chance Thursday. Friday into the weekend trends drier but still cool, with highs mainly in the low to mid 50s. By Sunday, we start to moderate a bit, and early next week looks milder with temperatures pushing back into the 60s—along with another chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms by Monday.

Today: AM showers, then cloudy in the morning. Some sun will be possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, then breezy and cooler temps by the afternoon. Wind: W 15-30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

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