Metro Detroit Weather: Milder today with lots of clouds

Dry weather continues today with high pressure remaining in control. Skies start off cloudy, but will gradually clear late in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds begin to push in Tuesday, ahead of rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorm will continue overnight. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We'll have a window of quiet weather for most of Wednesday before the next storm moves in Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Temperatures continue to climb into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday.

Cooler air moves in Thursday, with highs falling into the mid 60s by Friday and Saturday. More chances for rain are expected next weekend.

Today: Becoming sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Lows in the 40s. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, t-storms late that could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

