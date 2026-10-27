Metro Detroit Weather: Milder today with more clouds

Good Tuesday morning! We’re starting off cool and cloudy across Metro Detroit, with temperatures near 50°. We’ll see some breaks in the clouds as the day goes on, and temperatures will climb into the low 60s this afternoon. Detroit tops out near 62°, with a light east wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds linger this evening as temperatures ease from the upper 50s into the middle 50s. Skies will become mostly clear overnight, with lows falling into the upper 40s around Detroit and the middle 40s to low 50s across the area.

Wednesday brings a bigger warm-up! Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s—around 72° in Detroit. A light southerly breeze will help keep things mild.

The warmth sticks around Thursday, with a high near 73° and a slight chance of a shower. We cool back into the low 60s Friday and Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds for Halloween. Highs rebound into the upper 60s Sunday and Monday, though a few showers are possible both days.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 60° including 62° in Detroit. Winds: E 5 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Temps in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°. Winds: SSE 5 mph.

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