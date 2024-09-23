Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Milder today with more rain on the way

Scattered showers or drizzle continue overnight. More rain chances are back Tuesday. There could be some thunder too. Highs will be in the 70s this week.
Cloudy and cooler weather arrives Monday and more rain chances are back Tuesday. There could be some thunder too. Highs will be in the 70s this week.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Any showers are over by sunrise. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain returns in the morning with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with 63° in Detroit. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance and possible thunder. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

