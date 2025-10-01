Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Milder today with more sunshine

Today: Mostly sunny with highs around 70°. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the low to mid 50s and 55° in Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny with highs in the low 70s and 72° in Detroit. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

  • Humidity: 77%
  • Dew point: 51°
  • Pressure: 30.24 in
  • Wind speed: 6 mph
  • Wind direction: NNE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:30 AM
  • Sunset: 07:13 PM

