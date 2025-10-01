Metro Detroit Weather: Milder today with more sunshine

Today: Mostly sunny with highs around 70°. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the low to mid 50s and 55° in Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny with highs in the low 70s and 72° in Detroit. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

