Metro Detroit Weather: Milder today with showers

Today: Cloudy with periods of rain showers. Highs near 50°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with rain moving out. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Tuesday: Rain chance early, then partly sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Holiday Forecast Discussion:

Mike Taylor Holiday Forecast

Our next storm system arrives today with rain chances lingering throughout the day. High temperatures will be relatively mild for late November with highs in the low 50s. A few rain showers will linger into tomorrow morning, before partly sunny skies return later in the day. High temperatures drop to near 42° with a strong westerly wind 15-25 mph.

After that, all eyes will be on a strong storm system developing to our southwest Wednesday. Latest models are split in keeping the storm to our south or bringing the northern portion into southeast Michigan. If the storm takes a more northerly track, this would mean a snow/ wintry mix across Metro Detroit starting Wednesday night and continuing through Thanksgiving Day. This would have some major impacts on travel for the holiday, so be prepared for potential impacts whether flying or staying local.

Northwesterly winds pick up behind this storm, triggering lake-effect snow showers starting Thursday night. We'll keep a chance for the snow showers through the weekend and winds persist over the relatively warm lake waters. Temperatures will be chilly with lows in the low to mid 20s and highs in the low to mid 30s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn