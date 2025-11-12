Metro Detroit Weather: Milder with a slight chance of rain

Today: Partial sun with a slight light rain shower possible, mostly north of Detroit. Highs in the mid 40s with west winds gusting up to 30 mph. Winds: W 15-30 mph.
Watch the full forecast below
Fire at storage facility in Rochester Hills under control
Tonight: Clearing skies with chilly temps in the low 30s. Light winds are expected: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs near 51°. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 85%
- Dew point: 35°
- Pressure: 29.72 in
- Wind speed: 11 mph
- Wind direction: SW
- Visibility: 8.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:20 AM
- Sunset: 05:12 PM