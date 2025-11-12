Metro Detroit Weather: Milder with a slight chance of rain

Today: Partial sun with a slight light rain shower possible, mostly north of Detroit. Highs in the mid 40s with west winds gusting up to 30 mph. Winds: W 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with chilly temps in the low 30s. Light winds are expected: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs near 51°. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

