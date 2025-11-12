Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Milder with a slight chance of rain

Metro Detroit Weather: Slight chance of rain with temperatures rising
Metro Detroit Weather: Slight chance of rain with temperatures rising
Posted
and last updated

Today: Partial sun with a slight light rain shower possible, mostly north of Detroit. Highs in the mid 40s with west winds gusting up to 30 mph. Winds: W 15-30 mph.

Watch the full forecast below

Fire at storage facility in Rochester Hills under control

Tonight: Clearing skies with chilly temps in the low 30s. Light winds are expected: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs near 51°. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 85%
  • Dew point: 35°
  • Pressure: 29.72 in
  • Wind speed: 11 mph
  • Wind direction: SW
  • Visibility: 8.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:20 AM
  • Sunset: 05:12 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Bigger, Brighter and More Festive Than Ever!