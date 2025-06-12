Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Thursday, June 12

Today: Partly sunny and dry though the day. There is a slight chance for a shower or a little thunder mainly north of M-59. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Your full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Milder with rain chances

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Friday: A little sun with a slight rain/storm chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

