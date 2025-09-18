Metro Detroit Weather: More 80s today, then back to the 70s by Friday

Today: The warmest day of this warm stretch will have lots of sun. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, 86° in Detroit, with a slight chance of rain in the evening. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Summer temps continue
Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog possible with lows in the mid to upper 50s, including 58° in Detroit. Winds: Light
Friday: Some early fog is possible. Otherwise there will be partial sun and mild behind a warm front with highs around 78°. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 83%
- Dew point: 55°
- Pressure: 30.05 in
- Wind speed: 2 mph
- Wind direction: SW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:16 AM
- Sunset: 07:37 PM