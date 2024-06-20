Metro Detroit Weather: More heat and storms on the way

A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR LENAWEE, LIVINGSTON, MONROE, OAKLAND, WAYNE, MACOMB AND WASHTENAW COUNTIES UNTIL 10 PM THURSDAY. DANGEROUSLY HOT CONDITIONS WITH HEAT INDICES OF 95°+.

AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR WAYNE, WASHTENAW, OAKLAND, LIVINGSTON, ST. CLAIR, MACOMB AND MONROE COUNTIES ON THURSDAY, JUNE 21ST.

Temperatures remain in the the upper 80s and low 90s into the weekend. It also continues to be humid with dew points in the upper 60s, near 70°. It will be hard to regulate body temperatures outside during this time, especially in the afternoon. Limit time outside and find ways to stay cool.

Thursday: Some hot sunshine with temps near 90 and a chance for afternoon and evening storms. Winds: ENE 5

Tonight: It will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with a slight storm chance. Lows near 75. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to 90°. Late day storms are possible. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Mike Taylor More heat this weekend

The heat will break by Sunday evening as the humidity drops. We'll see additional rain and storms before things settle down.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

