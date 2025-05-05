Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: More rain to come

Today: Lingering showers continue through midday with temps back into the 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain returns with lows near 50. Winds: NE 10 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely with temps in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

  • Humidity: 94%
  • Dew point: 49°
  • Pressure: 29.97 in
  • Wind speed: 8 mph
  • Wind direction: NE
  • Visibility: 6.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:22 AM
  • Sunset: 08:37 PM

