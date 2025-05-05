Metro Detroit Weather: More rain to come

Today: Lingering showers continue through midday with temps back into the 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain returns with lows near 50. Winds: NE 10 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely with temps in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

