Metro Detroit Weather: More rain to come

Today: Lingering showers continue through midday with temps back into the 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Rain returns with lows near 50. Winds: NE 10 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.
Tuesday: Showers likely with temps in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 94%
- Dew point: 49°
- Pressure: 29.97 in
- Wind speed: 8 mph
- Wind direction: NE
- Visibility: 6.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:22 AM
- Sunset: 08:37 PM