Metro Detroit Weather: More snow and cold to come

Winter Weather Advisory in Sanilac and Huron counties in the thumb overnight into this morning. 3"- 6" of snow is possible there. Sanilac and Huron counties will end up with 2"- 6" by 10 AM Today.

Metro Detroit Weather: Slick road conditions continue Thursday morning

It will be a real winter feel for several days to come! There will be many snow chances over the next several days. Expect brighter skies after the first few hours with highs near 20° along with brisk northwest winds. Some lake effect snow showers will linger near Lake Huron, but most of us will stay dry. Wind chills will range from just below zero in the morning to barely double digits in the afternoon. Friday will feature snow and wintry conditions once again, especially during the morning into early afternoon, with light snow accumulations possible as colder air is in place after the system earlier in the week. Highs are expected to be around the low 30s with a southerly wind from 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. This will create decent wind chills again making it feel much colder despite the "slight" warm up. Snow chances taper off Friday evening but more is possible by Saturday morning.

Today: Snow showers continue this morning with some sunshine possible later. Highs will reach the upper teens. Winds: 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and cold with lows near 11° Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

