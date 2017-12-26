Metro Detroit Weather: Wind Chills Below Zero

Kevin Jeanes
5:36 AM, Dec 25, 2017
18 mins ago

More snow on Christmas!

(WXYZ) - Cold air has taken over, and wind chills may stay below zero degrees for the next two days. It's going to feel anywhere from -5° to -15° overnight.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

TONIGHT: Occasional flurries and blowing snow with gusts near 20 mph. Overnight lows drop to near 5°. Wind chills -5° to 15°.
 
TOMORROW: Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid teens. Wind chills near or below 0°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
 
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lighter wind, but wind chills will still be near 0° with highs only in the low to mid teens.
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

