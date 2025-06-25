Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: More storms and heat

Posted
and last updated

The heatwave across Metro Detroit is now replaced with periods of storms in the coming days. The chance for isolated severe storms will return today, mainly in the afternoon or evening. Temps will begin to creep back up to 90° on Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° this weekend, as well.

Today: Seasonable temps, but still muggy with scattered showers and storms, isolated severe possible mainly near and south of Detroit. Highs near 81°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with rain/storm chances after 5 AM. Temps in the upper 60s. Winds: Light

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. Temps in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5 -10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 92%
  • Dew point: 71°
  • Pressure: 30.13 in
  • Wind speed: 4 mph
  • Wind direction: NE
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:57 AM
  • Sunset: 09:14 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk