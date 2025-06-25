Metro Detroit Weather: More storms and heat

The heatwave across Metro Detroit is now replaced with periods of storms in the coming days. The chance for isolated severe storms will return today, mainly in the afternoon or evening. Temps will begin to creep back up to 90° on Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° this weekend, as well.

Today: Seasonable temps, but still muggy with scattered showers and storms, isolated severe possible mainly near and south of Detroit. Highs near 81°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with rain/storm chances after 5 AM. Temps in the upper 60s. Winds: Light

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. Temps in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5 -10 mph.

