Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: More sunshine ahead

Metro Detroit Weather: More sunshine ahead
Posted at 5:32 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 05:42:25-05

Mostly sunny skies continue today with cooler highs in the low 50s. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s Wednesday to near 60 by Thursday with some more sunshine.

Our next round of rain comes Friday with a cold front. Showers will hopefully wrap up by the late afternoon or early evening leading to dry conditions for the Light Up the Season tree lighting in Detroit. Colder temperatures fill in for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW to SW 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. The low in Detroit will be 38°. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018