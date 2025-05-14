Metro Detroit Weather: More sunshine today with storms possible

Today: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms more likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s with 73° in Detroit. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Skies will clear up some with warm and humid lows in the low 60s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Spotty showers possible in the morning, otherwise we'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Storms are expected after dark, which could be severe. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 94%
- Dew point: 59°
- Pressure: 29.8 in
- Wind speed: 5 mph
- Wind direction: ENE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:11 AM
- Sunset: 08:47 PM