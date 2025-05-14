Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: More sunshine today with storms possible

Posted

Today: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms more likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s with 73° in Detroit. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Skies will clear up some with warm and humid lows in the low 60s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Spotty showers possible in the morning, otherwise we'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Storms are expected after dark, which could be severe. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 94%
  • Dew point: 59°
  • Pressure: 29.8 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: ENE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:11 AM
  • Sunset: 08:47 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk