(WXYZ) - We have a seasonably cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s. Overall winds are light, but small breezes will knock wind chills into the teens. Widespread morning clouds will give way to bright sunshine this afternoon. Highs today peak in the middle 30s.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Widespread clouds, scattered snow flurries. Lows: 23-28 / Winds: Light

This afternoon: Partly sunny. Highs: 32-36 / Winds: S 5-10

Friday: Decent sun with a few clouds. Highs: 44-48 / Winds: SSE 15-25