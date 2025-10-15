Metro Detroit Weather: Morning rain and milder temps

Today: Spotty showers early, then clearing skies. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: Slight cool down with rain in the forecast

Tonight: Clearing skies and chilly temps. Lows in the low 40s to mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Morning frost. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

