Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Morning rain and milder temps

Metro Detroit Weather: Slight cool down with rain in the forecast
Metro Detroit Weather: Slight cool down with rain in the forecast
Posted
and last updated

Today: Spotty showers early, then clearing skies. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Slight cool down with rain in the forecast

Tonight: Clearing skies and chilly temps. Lows in the low 40s to mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Morning frost. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 84%
  • Dew point: 47°
  • Pressure: 30.27 in
  • Wind speed: 4 mph
  • Wind direction: NW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:46 AM
  • Sunset: 06:50 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Watch Detroit's Mayoral Debate on 7!