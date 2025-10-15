Metro Detroit Weather: Morning rain and milder temps

Today: Spotty showers early, then clearing skies. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Watch the full forecast below
Metro Detroit Weather: Slight cool down with rain in the forecast
Tonight: Clearing skies and chilly temps. Lows in the low 40s to mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Morning frost. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 84%
- Dew point: 47°
- Pressure: 30.27 in
- Wind speed: 4 mph
- Wind direction: NW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:46 AM
- Sunset: 06:50 PM