Metro Detroit Weather: Morning rain, milder afternoon

(WXYZ) - FLOOD WARNINGS continue for Huron and River Raisin, but water levels are continuing to drop.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Mostly cloudy. Light wintry mix or rain developing. Lows near 30°. Winds: E/SE 5-10 mph.

This afternoon: Rain showers exiting early. Mostly cloudy & milder. Highs near 50°. Winds SE to SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain at night.

Sunday: Morning rain likely. Then partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.