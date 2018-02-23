Metro Detroit Weather: Morning rain, milder afternoon

Fog
HI: 49°
LO: 31°
(WXYZ) - FLOOD WARNINGS continue for Huron and River Raisin, but water levels are continuing to drop.
Next 48 Hours:
This morning: Mostly cloudy. Light wintry mix or rain developing. Lows near 30°. Winds: E/SE 5-10 mph.
This afternoon: Rain showers exiting early. Mostly cloudy & milder. Highs near 50°. Winds SE to SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain at night.
Sunday: Morning rain likely. Then partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Kevin Jeanes
Twitter: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.