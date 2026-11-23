Cooler temperatures continue the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Another storm system will bring rain for Thanksgiving, as of now the morning looks dry, with rain arriving in the mid afternoon. More showers are likely Friday and Saturday.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Much cooler this week

Today: Cloud increase with a rain/snow chance mainly north of Detroit. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: N 5 mph.

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