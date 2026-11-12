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Metro Detroit Weather: Much cooler today with stray showers possible

Cool and cloudy for much of the day with highs in the mid 40s. More rain expected Friday and it could mix with snow at times.
Metro Detroit Weather: Much cooler today with stray showers possible
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Today: Mostly cloudy with cold rain showers. Highs will only be in the mid 40s. Winds of 15-25 mph from the north will drop wind chills into the 30s.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Much cooler today with stray showers possible

Friday: Partly sunny in most areas. With north winds off of Lake Huron some areas could have a mixed rain/snow shower near or south of the lake. The highest chances will be in Sanilac, St. Clair, and Macomb counties. Highs will stay in the low 40s. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph.

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Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 86%
  • Dew point: 41°
  • Pressure: 29.7 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: NNW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:20 AM
  • Sunset: 05:13 PM

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