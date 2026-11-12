Today: Mostly cloudy with cold rain showers. Highs will only be in the mid 40s. Winds of 15-25 mph from the north will drop wind chills into the 30s.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Much cooler today with stray showers possible

Friday: Partly sunny in most areas. With north winds off of Lake Huron some areas could have a mixed rain/snow shower near or south of the lake. The highest chances will be in Sanilac, St. Clair, and Macomb counties. Highs will stay in the low 40s. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph.

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