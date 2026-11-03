Metro Detroit Weather: Near record highs for Election Day

Temperatures continue to climb today with more sunshine and breezy southwest winds. Rain returns Wednesday with cooler air following behind as we head toward the weekend.

Strong southwesterly winds 15-25 mph, will help bump temperatures into the low to mid 70s across southeast Michigan. The record high for Detroit is 76° set in 2015, with the current forecast Detroit high temp being 74°. Skies will be partly sunny in the morning and then mostly sunny.

A cold front will bring scattered rain showers for Wednesday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs peaking in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures continue to slide Thursday and Friday as showers linger. Highs fall into the low to mid 60s Thursday and mid 50s Friday.

Cooler air continues into the weekend with highs below average and near 50°. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers returning Sunday.

Today: Partly sunny in the morning and then mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain closing in towards morning. Low temps hold well into the mid to upper 60s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Clouds with periods of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s with 69° in Detroit. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

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