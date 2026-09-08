Metro Detroit Weather: Nice again today but rain is closing in Wednesday

Tuesday starts off comfortable and quiet across metro Detroit. Temperatures are around 60° early this morning under clear to partly cloudy skies. We’ll warm quickly through the morning, reaching the upper 60s by 9 AM and the mid 70s by late morning.

It’s shaping up to be a great Tuesday afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. Detroit, Ann Arbor and Lapeer are around 82°, with Adrian near 83°. Areas closer to Lake Huron will be a little cooler, around 80°. Winds remain light from the east-southeast at 5–10 mph.

Changes arrive tonight as rain moves into Southeast Michigan. Some of the rain could become heavy at times, particularly overnight. Temperatures stay fairly mild, with lows generally in the upper 60s to around 70°. Detroit falls to around 68°, with a light southerly wind at 5–10 mph.

After the rain moves through, temperatures settle back later in the week. Thursday and Friday feature highs around 78° with partly cloudy skies. The weekend looks warmer Saturday with a high near 83° and just a slight 20% chance of rain. Sunday returns to around 78° with another small rain chance, followed by a cooler Monday near 76° with a 20% chance of showers.

Today: Increase clouds with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain returns overnight with showers and storms lingering into the morning. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Humidity spikes with rain possible to start the day with temps reaching the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Nice weather returns with lower humidity. Highs in the upper 70s.

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