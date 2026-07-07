Metro Detroit Weather: Nice stretch of weather

Tuesday brings another pleasant summer day with a mix of sun and passing clouds. Temperatures warm steadily through the day, climbing from the upper 60s in the morning into the mid-80s by late afternoon.

Temperatures continue to climb Wednesday, peaking in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

The next opportunity for rain arrives Thursday and Friday, when scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely as a more humid air mass moves in. Not everyone will see rain, but keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

By the weekend, the pattern settles down again with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and only a small chance of an isolated shower on Sunday.

Today: Patchy am fog. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

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