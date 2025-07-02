Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Nice stretch of weather continues

Metro Detroit Weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s
Metro Detroit Weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s
Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, July 2
Posted
and last updated

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, July 2

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There is a very slight isolated storm chance late in the day. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Watch the full forecast in the video player below

Metro Detroit Weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s, with a slight chance of storms. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

4th of July - Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 76%
  • Dew point: 60°
  • Pressure: 29.96 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: SW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:00 AM
  • Sunset: 09:13 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk