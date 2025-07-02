Metro Detroit Weather: Nice stretch of weather continues

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, July 2
Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There is a very slight isolated storm chance late in the day. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Watch the full forecast in the video player below
Metro Detroit Weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s
Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s, with a slight chance of storms. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
4th of July - Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 76%
- Dew point: 60°
- Pressure: 29.96 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: SW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:00 AM
- Sunset: 09:13 PM