Metro Detroit Weather: Nice stretch of weather returns

Today looks like one of the nicest days of the week. Expect abundant sunshine from start to finish with low humidity and afternoon highs near 80°.

The warming trend kicks back in late in the week as highs climb into the mid and upper 80s Thursday and Friday with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out Friday late, but much of the day stays dry.

By the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms become a little more likely as temperatures settle back into the lower 80s. Those occasional storm chances may linger into early next week, although there will still be plenty of dry hours mixed in.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80°. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: NNW 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunshine with highs in the mid 80s including 86°. W inds: N 10 mph.

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