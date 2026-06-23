Metro Detroit Weather: Nice weather continues

Bright skies and comfortable temperatures settle into Metro Detroit today. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s, running several degrees below the late-June average. A light north wind at 5 to 10 mph will keep humidity in check, making for a pleasant day whether you’re spending time outside or opening the windows.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Forecast: More sunshine Tuesday, rain returns Wednesday

A quiet and cool night is ahead with a mix of clouds and stars. Temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 50s across most communities, with a few upper 40s possible north of the city and near the Thumb. Light northeast winds continue at 5 to 10 mph, providing another comfortable night for sleeping with the windows open.

Clouds increase slightly on Wednesday, and while most of the day stays dry, a few isolated showers could pop up during the afternoon. Coverage looks limited, so many neighborhoods won’t see a drop. Highs remain seasonably mild in the lower to upper 70s with a light south-southwest breeze. Better chances for rain arrive Wednesday night - Thursday morning.

Thursday arrives with highs around 80 degrees and a small chance for a shower. Friday looks dry and pleasant near 79. A couple of spotty showers are possible over the weekend, but neither Saturday nor Sunday appears to be a washout, with highs climbing from the lower 80s into the mid 80s. The real story arrives early next week as summer heat begins building back into the region, pushing temperatures close to 90 degrees by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and dry with light winds.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a rain chance late. There could be a little thunder in the evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

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