Metro Detroit Weather: Nice weather continues today

Today starts with sunshine and temperatures around 53° at 8 a.m. We’ll warm to near 59° by mid-morning and the middle 60s around lunchtime. Plenty of sunshine continues into the afternoon, with just a few clouds and temperatures reaching the upper 60s before easing back toward 66° by early evening.

The pleasant weather continues Friday with more sunshine and a high near 69°. Saturday will feel like June again with sunshine and highs back to the mid 70s and Detroit around 77°. Sunday we should get clouds and, it looks more likely, some rain from what will be a hurricane in the gulf on Friday. Monday looks dry before another system moves in Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures briefly rebounding to 75° Monday before dropping to around 64° Tuesday.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s and 69° in Detroit. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs very similar to Thursday. Winds: Variable at 5 mph.

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