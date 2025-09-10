Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, September 10

Today: Partial morning sun and then it'll be brighter in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s, to near 80°. Winds: Light.

Metro Detroit Weather: Nice weather returns

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s and just a few spots in the upper 40s. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: E 5 mph.

