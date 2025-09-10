Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Nice weather returns

Another great day ahead after a cool start. Highs will climb to near 80° with more sunshine and light winds
Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, September 10
Today: Partial morning sun and then it'll be brighter in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s, to near 80°. Winds: Light.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s and just a few spots in the upper 40s. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: E 5 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 94%
  • Dew point: 52°
  • Pressure: 30.19 in
  • Wind speed: 2 mph
  • Wind direction: N
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:07 AM
  • Sunset: 07:51 PM

