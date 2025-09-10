Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, September 10
Today: Partial morning sun and then it'll be brighter in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s, to near 80°. Winds: Light.
Watch the full forecast below
Metro Detroit Weather: Nice weather returns
Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s and just a few spots in the upper 40s. Winds: Light.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: E 5 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 94%
- Dew point: 52°
- Pressure: 30.19 in
- Wind speed: 2 mph
- Wind direction: N
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:07 AM
- Sunset: 07:51 PM