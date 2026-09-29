Metro Detroit Weather: Nice weather returns but rain's on the way

It’s a cool start across Metro Detroit, with temperatures in the low 50s for the trip to work or school. Sunshine takes over this morning, warming us through the 60s and into the mid 70s this afternoon. Detroit reaches about 76°, with an east wind at 5–10 mph.

Clouds increase, but it won’t be quite as cool as this morning. Look for a low near 57° in Detroit, with most of Southeast Michigan settling into the mid to upper 50s.

Expect a cloudier day Wednesday with temperatures climb from around 60° at 8 a.m. to near 71° during the afternoon. A few showers become more possible toward evening, with rain chances rising to around 40% by 7 p.m.

Thursday turns warmer, with a high near 77° and a chance of showers. More rain is possible Friday as temperatures fall to the low 60s. The weekend looks cooler and mainly dry, with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Patchy fog, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s with 76°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds return with rain chances increasing. Lows in the mid to upper 50s Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible, especially north of I-94. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 10 mph.

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