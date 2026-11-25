Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs peaking in the low to mid 40s during the afternoon. It will be dry, leading to a good travel day locally and regionally.

A storm system will bring rain for Thanksgiving. The rain will increase from south to north with more n the afternoon than the morning. Rain will be likely Thursday night and Friday. Air travel may be impacted, especially if you're traveling south and/or east on Thursday and Friday. There could be more rain Sunday for your trip back home.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with temps holding near 32. Winds: ENE 10-25 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Rain chances increase from south to north and as the day goes along. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NE 15-30 mph.

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