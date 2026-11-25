Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs peaking in the low to mid 40s during the afternoon. It will be dry, leading to a good travel day locally and regionally.
A storm system will bring rain for Thanksgiving. The rain will increase from south to north with more n the afternoon than the morning. Rain will be likely Thursday night and Friday. Air travel may be impacted, especially if you're traveling south and/or east on Thursday and Friday. There could be more rain Sunday for your trip back home.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with temps holding near 32. Winds: ENE 10-25 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: Rain chances increase from south to north and as the day goes along. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NE 15-30 mph.
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Current Conditions
- Humidity: 69%
- Dew point: 21°
- Pressure: 30.62 in
- Wind speed: 11 mph
- Wind direction: NNE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:35 AM
- Sunset: 05:03 PM