Metro Detroit Weather: Off and on rain through Saturday

There will be off and on rain showers today through Saturday. Most of the rain should be gone by Saturday night but colder air will be rushing in by Sunday morning.

Today: Mostly cloudy with off and on showers possible and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: W 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44°. A few showers will pass through. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Brighter skies with a chilly wind with highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

