Metro Detroit Weather: One more dry day today

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and dry. Highs will stay in the mid 50s with 57° in Detroit. Winds NE: 15-25 mph.

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Dry morning with rain the rest of the week

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s outside Detroit to 41° in the city. Winds: NE 10 mph.

Thursday: Rain is likely with a bit more east versus west. Highs will be in the low 50s with 53r in Detroit. Winds: NNE 10-25 mph.

