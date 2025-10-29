Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: One more dry day today

Metro Detroit Weather: Dry morning with rain the rest of the week
Metro Detroit Weather: Dry morning with rain the rest of the week
Posted
and last updated

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and dry. Highs will stay in the mid 50s with 57° in Detroit. Winds NE: 15-25 mph.

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Dry morning with rain the rest of the week

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s outside Detroit to 41° in the city. Winds: NE 10 mph.

Thursday: Rain is likely with a bit more east versus west. Highs will be in the low 50s with 53r in Detroit. Winds: NNE 10-25 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 92%
  • Dew point: 38°
  • Pressure: 30.16 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: NNE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 08:03 AM
  • Sunset: 06:29 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!