Metro Detroit Weather: One more dry day today

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and dry. Highs will stay in the mid 50s with 57° in Detroit. Winds NE: 15-25 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Dry morning with rain the rest of the week
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s outside Detroit to 41° in the city. Winds: NE 10 mph.
Thursday: Rain is likely with a bit more east versus west. Highs will be in the low 50s with 53r in Detroit. Winds: NNE 10-25 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 92%
- Dew point: 38°
- Pressure: 30.16 in
- Wind speed: 7 mph
- Wind direction: NNE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 08:03 AM
- Sunset: 06:29 PM