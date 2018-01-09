Metro Detroit Weather: Patchy AM fog, limited sun

Keenan Smith
5:38 AM, Jan 9, 2018
(WXYZ) - It's a quiet start to the day, but watch out for slick spots! Anything that melted Monday likely refroze overnight.

Temps will go above the freezing mark again today with a little bit of sun from time to time. We continue the warm up Wednesday and Thursday. We have a shot at the 50s Thursday, but it will come with rain showers and clouds.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning:  Partly cloudy with patchy light fog. Lows: 23-27 / Winds: W 5

This afternoon:  A mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs: 32-36 / Winds: Variable 5
 
Wednesday: A chance of freezing rain or freezing drizzle in the morning then changing to rain likely. Highs: 42-46 / Winds: S 5
 
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and quite mild! Chance of light rain. Highs: 49-53 / Winds: South 10-20
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

