Metro Detroit Weather: Patchy AM fog, limited sun

(WXYZ) - It's a quiet start to the day, but watch out for slick spots! Anything that melted Monday likely refroze overnight.
Temps will go above the freezing mark again today with a little bit of sun from time to time. We continue the warm up Wednesday and Thursday. We have a shot at the 50s Thursday, but it will come with rain showers and clouds.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Partly cloudy with patchy light fog. Lows: 23-27 / Winds: W 5
This afternoon: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs: 32-36 / Winds: Variable 5
Wednesday: A chance of freezing rain or freezing drizzle in the morning then changing to rain likely. Highs: 42-46 / Winds: S 5
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and quite mild! Chance of light rain. Highs: 49-53 / Winds: South 10-20