Metro Detroit Weather: Patchy AM fog, limited sun

(WXYZ) - It's a quiet start to the day, but watch out for slick spots! Anything that melted Monday likely refroze overnight.

Temps will go above the freezing mark again today with a little bit of sun from time to time. We continue the warm up Wednesday and Thursday. We have a shot at the 50s Thursday, but it will come with rain showers and clouds.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Partly cloudy with patchy light fog. Lows: 23-27 / Winds: W 5