Metro Detroit Weather: Patchy fog and cool temps to start the day

A chilly, locally foggy start will give way to a beautiful Thursday across Metro Detroit! Temperatures climb from the low 40s early this morning into the upper 50s by late morning, reaching the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine once the fog clears, with light winds and a high near 68° in Detroit—well above our average high of 59°. A few spots could touch 70°, while communities along Lake Huron stay closer to 65°.

Tonight stays mostly clear and cool, with light winds and temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s. Detroit bottoms out near 46°, while places like Howell and Port Huron dip closer to 40°. You’ll want a jacket if you’re heading out late or getting an early start Friday.

Friday starts with more clouds, but sunshine gradually returns through the morning, leaving us mostly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures rise from around 46° at 8 a.m. to near 59° at noon, topping out around 63° later in the day. Friday evening looks dry and comfortable for outdoor plans, with temperatures near 60° around 6 p.m.

The weekend is looking good for enjoying the fall colors! Saturday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 64°, followed by a warmer Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 68°. Morning temperatures will still be cool, so dress in layers if you’re getting outside early.

The mild weather continues Monday with a high near 69° under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures settle back to around 62° Tuesday and Wednesday. We stay dry Tuesday, with a 30% chance of showers returning Wednesday.

Today: Lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s and 68° in Detroit. Winds: N 5 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase with a slight chance of fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s outside Detroit to the low 40s around Detroit. Winds: Light

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: ESE 5 mph.

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