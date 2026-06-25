Metro Detroit Weather: Periods of rain this evening

This evening there will be periods of showers and a slight chance of thunder. There is a little better chance of thunder overnight, but we are not expecting any severe storms. Storms possible Thu. PM.

Friday through the weekend should be dry. If there is any rain at all, it would be Friday afternoon around and south of I-94. The general trend during this weekend period is a warm up.

This weekend will be in the 80s for highs without lots of humidity. Next week is the week before the 4th of July and it will finally start to feel very hot and humid.

Watch the forecast below

Periods of rain this evening

This Evening: Periods of rain. Temps drop into the 60s in the rain. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are likely. Lows will be around 60°. Winds: S 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with afternoon shower and storm chances. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and 76° in Detroit. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

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