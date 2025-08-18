Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Pleasant today, then storm chances Tuesday

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase with temps returning to the mid 60s. Showers and storms are possible towards morning. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Chance of showers with thunderstorms possible, likelihood of those storms being severe is low. Otherwise partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

  • Humidity: 69%
  • Dew point: 57°
  • Pressure: 30.18 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: ENE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:43 AM
  • Sunset: 08:29 PM

