Metro Detroit Weather: Pleasant today, then storm chances Tuesday

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clouds increase with temps returning to the mid 60s. Showers and storms are possible towards morning. Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Chance of showers with thunderstorms possible, likelihood of those storms being severe is low. Otherwise partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 69%
- Dew point: 57°
- Pressure: 30.18 in
- Wind speed: 7 mph
- Wind direction: ENE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:43 AM
- Sunset: 08:29 PM