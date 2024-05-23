Metro Detroit Weather: Pleasant weather today

Dry days return tomorrow and Friday but rain and storm chances increases for Friday night with more rain possible for the holiday weekend

Showers and storms could return Friday evening, with more chances for showers and storms during the holiday weekend, mainly early Saturday and late Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny with a high around 80°. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Chance of rain in the morning, otherwise look for brighter skies with temps in the low 80s

Sunday: Rain is expected to return by the afternoon with high in the mid to upper 70s.

Memorial Day: Rain will linger off & on for much of the day with highs in the low 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

