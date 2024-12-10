Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet today, cold and snowy Wednesday

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower early. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 30s with snow showers possible. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Breezy. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Cold, arctic air returns Wednesday and continues through the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the low 30s Wednesday, near 20° Thursday, and upper 20s Friday. Morning lows will also be in the teens and single digits Thursday and Friday mornings, with wind chills nearing 0° in spots. Lake effect snow showers are likely, especially Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Reduced visibility and slippery roads are possible.

More snow and rain showers are likely this upcoming weekend with highs near 40° both days.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn