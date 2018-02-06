Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet today, more snow tonight

4:56 AM, Feb 6, 2018
2 hours ago
(WXYZ) - Out latest batch of snow moves out this morning as flurries come to an end. Most communities have  1"-2" of fresh accumulation. Roads could have some slick spots this morning.

The next two rounds of snow come tonight into Wednesday morning with 2"-3" possible and again on Friday with 3" or more.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Snow flurries taper off. Lows: 12-15 / Winds: SWS 10.

This afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 22-25 / Winds: W 5-10.

Tonight: Snow moves in again after midnight. Lows: 15-18.

Wednesday: Another batch of snow arrives with accumulations around 2-3 inches.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

