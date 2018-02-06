Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet today, more snow tonight

Cloudy
HI: 25°
LO: 14°
(WXYZ) - Out latest batch of snow moves out this morning as flurries come to an end. Most communities have 1"-2" of fresh accumulation. Roads could have some slick spots this morning.
The next two rounds of snow come tonight into Wednesday morning with 2"-3" possible and again on Friday with 3" or more.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Snow flurries taper off. Lows: 12-15 / Winds: SWS 10.
This afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 22-25 / Winds: W 5-10.
Tonight: Snow moves in again after midnight. Lows: 15-18.
Wednesday: Another batch of snow arrives with accumulations around 2-3 inches.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
