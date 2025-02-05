Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet today, slick start Thursday morning

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking the ice storm coming tonight
Posted
and last updated

A Winter weather advisory in effect tonight for Washtenaw, Wayne. Lenawee and Monroe.

Winter Weather Advisory - Mike.png
Winter Weather Advisory

Today: A cold and quiet start with a chance of snow in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 29 with winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A wintry mix with snow, sleet and freezing rain with temps in the mid 20s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Ice Impact Summary - App Push.png
Icy Concerns

Thursday: After a slick and icy start temps will gradually warm up. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk