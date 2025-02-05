Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet today, slick start Thursday morning

A Winter weather advisory in effect tonight for Washtenaw, Wayne. Lenawee and Monroe.

Mike Taylor Winter Weather Advisory

Today: A cold and quiet start with a chance of snow in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 29 with winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A wintry mix with snow, sleet and freezing rain with temps in the mid 20s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Mike Taylor Icy Concerns

Thursday: After a slick and icy start temps will gradually warm up. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

