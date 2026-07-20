Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet today, while tracking storms tonight

Wildfire smoke continues to keep skies looking hazy today, but it’s also helping to hold temperatures back a bit. Highs will top out in the lower 80s across much of Southeast Michigan with a southwest breeze around 10 to 15 mph. It’ll still be warm, just not as hot as it could be under full sunshine.

An Air Quality Alert has been extended through 12 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Hazy skies continue Monday

It’ll be a mild night with temperatures settling into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Humidity stays fairly comfortable, but we’ll be keeping an eye on a few thunderstorms developing to our west.

There is a chance some of these storms could reach severe levels during the overnight hours. We'll have to see how they hold up overnight since they're expected to weaken as they drift east. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the primary threats for us.

Tuesday brings another warm day with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Smoke and haze will likely linger, leading to filtered sunshine for much of the day. As the atmosphere becomes a little more unstable, scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible, though not everyone will see rain again.

After Tuesday’s smoky skies and the chance for a few storms, a refreshing change arrives midweek. Wednesday and Thursday feature lower humidity with highs in the upper 70s, making for an early Fall feel. Temperatures gradually climb back into the mid-80s by the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds, and the next chance for more widespread rain looks limited for now.

Today: Hazy with increasing clouds. High in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Tracking storms overnight and some of them could be strong to severe. Lows near 68. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and storms. High in the low to mid 80s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

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