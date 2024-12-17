Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet today, Winter returns tomorrow

Watch Now
Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 30s. Winds: Light. Wednesday: Mixed showers of snow and rain. There will probably be more snow than rain with temperatures above freezing for most of the day. Snow amounts look to be a half inch or less and roads should be mostly wet.
Another chance for snow arrives late Thursday and continues into Friday. This snow may impact the roads. Behind this system, arctic air returns for the weekend with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.

