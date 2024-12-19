Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet today with snow tonight

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. There should be some snow starting after dark in the evening. Winds: S 5 mph.

Tonight: Snow arrives and could get heavy at times. Slick roads will be possible. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Light snow most of the day with totals of 1" - 3" including the Thursday night snow. Roads may have a light snow cover during the morning commute. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph.

An Alberta Clipper will pass to our south tonight bringing some changes heading into the weekend. The snow returns tonight through Friday with most totals around 1" - 3". Plan for a slower commute due to snow covered roads on Friday morning. Behind this system, the weekend looks colder with highs struggling to reach the 20s with sub-zero wind chills at times.

Closer to Christmas, we'll see temps bouncing back and even climbing above average with snow & rain possible.

