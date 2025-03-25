Metro Detroit Weather: Quieter weather mid-week

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few snow showers north. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows near 30°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunshine with clouds as highs rebound to the 60s. Wind: SW 10-20 mph

