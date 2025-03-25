Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Quieter weather mid-week

Metro Detroit Weather: Quieter weather midweek as temperatures climb
Posted
and last updated

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few snow showers north. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows near 30°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunshine with clouds as highs rebound to the 60s. Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 76%
  • Dew point: 23°
  • Pressure: 29.92 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: WSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:27 AM
  • Sunset: 07:51 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk