Metro Detroit Weather: Quieter weather returns

From this morning to the weekend, Metro Detroit settles into a quieter and milder pattern as Tuesday's storm moves away.

Today brings a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid-40s, still influenced by lingering cool air but improving skies as the atmosphere stabilizes.

On Thursday, a blanket of low clouds will develop as milder, moisture-rich air moves in from the southwest, overrunning cooler air aloft and creating a shallow cloud deck with highs climbing into the upper 40s. The mostly cloudy skies remain on Friday with highs near 50°, as the same mild air mass continues to settle in.

Sunshine returns Saturday but so do the cooler temps with highs returning to the upper 40s. The start to the weekend still looks good offering one of the brighter, calmer days of the stretch. By Sunday, a stronger push of southwesterly winds will bring the warmest temps of the 7 Day Forecast, with highs topping out in the mid 50s. Overall, the shift toward warmer days and occasional low cloud cover is driven by the fading influence of the departing low-pressure system and the arrival of a more stable pattern from the central U.S.

Early call keeps this pattern intact until Thanksgiving night. That's when a wintry pattern sets-up bringing the chance for colder temps and snow.

Today: Partly cloudy with highs near 44. Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies continue with lows from 30 - 33. Winds: Light and Variable

Thursday: Clouds increase and linger throughout the day. Highs will climb into the upper 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor