Metro Detroit Weather: Rain and snow closing in tonight

Watch: Planning your day? Here's Mike's Weather Planner Plus for Wednesday, April 9

Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, April 9

Today: Clouds increase with a rain/snow mix by evening from the southwest. Overall there should be more rain than snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain and snow in the forecast — lasting well into the morning. 1" - 2" of snow possible along and north of M-59. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: A rain/snow mix thru midday, but there should be very little to no accumulation of snow as temps get above freezing. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

