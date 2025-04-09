Metro Detroit Weather: Rain and snow closing in tonight

Watch: Planning your day? Here's Mike's Weather Planner Plus for Wednesday, April 9
Weather Planner Plus: Wednesday, April 9
Today: Clouds increase with a rain/snow mix by evening from the southwest. Overall there should be more rain than snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Rain and snow in the forecast — lasting well into the morning. 1" - 2" of snow possible along and north of M-59. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday: A rain/snow mix thru midday, but there should be very little to no accumulation of snow as temps get above freezing. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 65%
- Dew point: 22°
- Pressure: 30.26 in
- Wind speed: 5 mph
- Wind direction: SSE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:01 AM
- Sunset: 08:08 PM